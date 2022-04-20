1 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Overturns

Mahoba: An elderly man died and 23 people were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Wednesday.

Mahesh Ahirwar and his family members had gone for a ceremony to temple. The trolley of the tractor, on which they were sitting, got detached and overturned into a ditch beside the Charkhari-Muskara road on Tuesday, Kharela police station incharge Vijay Kumar Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Ahirwar father, Maiyadeen, 80. Twenty-three people have been injured and admitted to a hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be serious, the officer said. —PTI