1 Dead As Car Overturns On Yamuna Expressway

Noida: A 45-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling with his family from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh crashed on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida early on Tuesday, police said.

The vehicle was being driven by a driver who had allegedly got sleepy, leading to the crash, according to the police.

Netramani Tripathi, his wife, son (10) and daughter (14) were en route to their native place in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The five are residents of Rana Pratap Bagh in Delhi.

They were on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district when the Maruti Brezza hit the divider on the road and overturned around 2 am, the police said.

The five people, including driver Narendra Shukla, were taken to a nearby hospital, where Tripathi succumbed to the injuries, the spokesperson said. PTI