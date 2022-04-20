1 dead after motorcycle rams into parked truck

Amethi (UP): A man was killed and another critically injured when their motorbike ploughed into a stationary truck laden with cement here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Devipatan area that falls under Kotwali police station.



Arvind (30) died on the spot and Raju (27), who got seriously injured was being treated at District Hospital in Gauriganj, said Shyam Sundar, Inspector-in-Charge, Amethi.

The two men, who hailed from Kannauj district, lived in a rented accommodation in Raebareli's Vikas Nagar locality.

—PTI