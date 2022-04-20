1 dead after building collapses in Aus university

Perth: At least one person was dead and two others were injured when a building collapsed at the Curtin University in Western Australia (WA), authorities said, adding that a rescue and search operation was ongoing to locate other trapped people in the debris.

The building was under construction when a large glass panelled ceiling gave way, crushing construction equipment and personnel beneath, with emergency services notified at around 12.30 p.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to one person being killed, two men in their 20s were rushed to hospital with "multiple injuries" according to paramedics.

As the area was under construction at the time of the collapse, no students or staff were believed to have been involved in the incident, according to a university spokesperson.

Curtin University is the oldest and largest in WA and is attended by roughly 60,000 students, including many from overseas.

WA Premier Mark McGowan described the incident as a "terrible tragedy".

"It sounds appalling," he told State Parliament.

–IANS