1 dead, 5 injured after explosion reported in north Delhi's Naya Bazar

NEW DELHI: One person was killed and five others were injured in an explosion in north Delhi's Naya Bazar area today. A senior police officer said the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained. One�unidentified person died suspectedly after a blast in a jute bag that he was reportedly carrying at Naya Bazar old Delhi, today. Forensic teams and officers from the Special Cell are on the spot and collecting samples. Delhi Police personnel have been maintaining a tight vigil in view of the festive season. Further details are awaited.