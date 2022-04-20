Lucknow: One person died and 2 others injured in a boiler explosion at a chemical factory under Chinhat police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on June 19. Injured people were shifted to the hospital for treatment. "There are no reports of fire or gas leak. 2 women who received injuries were shifted to hospital and are in stable condition now. We're investigating the matter," a police official said. ANI
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Boiler Explosion In Lucknow
April20/ 2022
