    1 dead, 2 injured as bus rams into truck in UP

    July5/ 2022

    Mathura (UP) :  A 25-year-old man was killed and two injured when a roadways bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, police said on Tuesday.


    The accident occurred around 12 am on Monday in front of Sanjay College when the bus was returning from Delhi, they said.


    Devendra, a resident of Agra who works at a hotel in Delhi, died on the spot, they said.


    Police said the injured, bus driver Krishnakant and another person Ravi, were rushed to a hospital in Vrindavan area in serious condition. PTI

