1 Dead, 1 Injured After Building Collapses In Lucknow

Lucknow: A three-storey building collapsed here in Ganeshganj area on Friday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The mother-daughter duo was drinking tea in the same room when suddenly the front part of the decade-old house came down at a free-fall speed due to torrential rains in the region in the past few days.

Narrating her 10-year-old sister's ordeal, Jyoti Mishra said that they all were sitting together in a room and were drinking tea. For a minute, she and her elder sister went out of the room for doing some work, when suddenly they heard the explosion-like sound and found that both the mother and daughter have fallen down.

"Four of us were sitting in the room and were having tea. I and my elder sister walked out of the room for a minute for doing some work and suddenly we heard the explosion-like sound. We suddenly rushed towards the room and saw they both (mother and sister) have fallen down and also the front part of the building have been collapsed," Mishra said.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said that the family was unable to rebuild the archaic house as the case filed by the renters on the property is still pending before the court. She also added that the State's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is looking into the matter. "The house could not be rebuilt as the case on the property is pending before the court. The state deputy chief minister is looking into the case," Bhatia said.

It should be noted that scores of people have died in the region in the past one month due to heavy downpour. The death toll since the last week in rain-related incidents has reached 154 while the total number of people who have sustained injuries is over 130.

Not only that, as many 187 animals have lost their lives and over 1,259 houses were damaged due to water logging in the area. (ANI)