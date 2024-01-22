1 crore families get rooftop solar under 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana': Modi

Prime Minister Modi unveils groundbreaking 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' post Ayodhya visit. The initiative aims to illuminate 1 crore households with rooftop solar, reducing electricity costs for the poor and middle class.

New Delhi: After his return, from Ayodhya, where he presided over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement on Monday. He unveiled the 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana,' a government initiative aimed at installing rooftop systems for one crore households.





Highlighting the importance of this decision Prime Minister Modi stated, "Today on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya my belief has been further reinforced that every Indian should have a rooftop system on their homes." The Prime Ministers Office released a statement confirming that this was the decision made upon his return from Ayodhya.





The 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' not seeks to alleviate the electricity burden on the middle class citizens but also envisions making India self reliant in the energy sector as per PM Modi. In an announcement on media he remarked, "All devotees around the world always draw energy from Lord Shri Rams light."



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/pm-modi:-%22january-22-heralds-dawn-of-new-era%22-after-ram-lalla's-'pran-pratishtha'



Earlier in the day when he was, in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh PM Modi reflected upon the construction of the temple and its symbolic significance.



"He mentioned that there were concerns that the temple, which some believed could spark controversy actually represents peace, patience, harmony and unity, within the nation.





"There was a time when people used to say 'If the Ram Mandir is built it will ignite a firestorm.' These individuals failed to grasp the essence of Indias fabric. The construction of this temple dedicated to Lord Ram is a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination within society. We can observe that this construction is not causing any unrest but rather generating energy " he emphasized.





PM Modi concluded by emphasizing that the temple serves as an embodiment of our consciousness, in the form of Ram."

—Input from Agencies