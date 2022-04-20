1 billion people use WhatsApp daily

Messaging app WhatsApp today said it has crossed the one-billion daily users milestone globally.

"Just last year, we shared that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every month.





"Today, we are excited and proud to share that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every day to stay in touch with their family and friends," WhatsApp said in a statement.





Its monthly user base -- people who use WhatsApp atleast once in a month -- stood at 1.3 billion.

The Facebook-owned company said about 55 billion messages and 4.5 billion photos are shared every day globally on its platform. The app, which supports 60 languages, also sees 1 billion videos being shared on a daily basis.





India is the largest market for WhatsApp with over 200 million monthly active users as of February 2017. The company did not disclose what percentage of the 1 billion daily users are from India.

WhatsApp competes with messaging apps like LINE, Viber and Hike in India.





In February 2014, WhatsApp was acquired by social networking site Facebook, its biggest buyout till date, for a whopping USD 19 billion.





Previously, WhatsApp said its service has seen strong uptake, specially across developing nations such as Brazil, India and Russia.





"Congrats to the WhatsApp team for connecting one billion people every day!" Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.