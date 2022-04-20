1 Arrested With Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 30 Lakh

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh police busted fake currency note racket at Behat area here and arrested its one member with fake currency notes worth Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bablu Kumar said here that on tip off police raided at village Pathlokhar and arrested Abul Hassan while his two accomplices managed to flee. Fake currency notes of Rs 30 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2000 notes and Rs 500 notes, were recovered from possession of Abul. Mr Kumar said during interrogation Abul disclosed that racket of three miscreants had plan of purchasing gold after printing fake currency notes. Police has registered the case in Behat police station and sent Abul to jail. Police is searching for other two members of the racket. UNI