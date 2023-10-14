'Your Visit To Parvati Kund, Jageshwar Dham Has Paved Way For Prosperity Of Local People': CM Dhami Thanks PM Modi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Dham has paved the way for the prosperity of the local community in the region.

In a post on X (former Twitter), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami said, "Respected Prime Minister, under your able leadership and guidance, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is setting new dimensions every day in the field of religious, spiritual and adventure tourism. As per your vision, the movement of devotees is being facilitated through the construction of roads, railways and ropeways."

"Your historical visit to Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Dham has not only given a new identity to these holy places but has also paved the way for the prosperity of the local people," CM added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in Uttarakhand was special adding that one must visit these holy sites for their natural beauty and divinity. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "If someone were to ask me- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound." "Of course, Uttarakhand has many well-known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special," he said.

Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh is one of India's most revered shrines. At an elevation of about 5,338 feet the Hindu pilgrimage site draws the faithful every year. The site has great spiritual significance and is believed to be the site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditated. Thousands of devotees come here to seek blessing from the divine couple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh. Prime Minister Modi sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at his abode. The site is renowned globally for its spiritual importance and unalloyed and breathtaking natural beauty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora, offering prayers at the popular pilgrimage site.PM Modi performed a puja at one of the country's holiest and popular tourist sites, which is situated at a height of about 6200 feet. The Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples. —ANI