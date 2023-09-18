'Yamraj' waiting for those who harass women: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in reference to the Ambedkar Nagar incident where a girl fell off her bike after her dupatta was pulled off by two men and then died after being run over by another motorbike, said that if anyone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, 'Yamraj' ( God of death) will be waiting for him.

Yogi highlighted the importance of a strong legal system for safeguarding law and order and stressed that no one will be allowed to misuse the law to disrupt the system.

He was speaking at an event in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening.

The shocking incident took place on Saturday and the three accused were arrested hours later. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday, the police claimed.

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has often touted the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of law and order in the state as one of its achievements.

In the CCTV footage, the victim, who was a class 11 student, and another girl are seen on their bicycles when a speeding bike approaches her from behind and the pillion rider pulls her dupatta as they pass her.

Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Ajit Sinha, said, "The three accused jumped from the vehicle, snatched a police rifle, and fired at our team. In retaliatory firing, two of them sustained bullet injuries to their legs while the third suffered a leg fracture. The three have been hospitalised for treatment."

The accused were identified as Shahwaz and his brother Arbaz, who pulled the dupatta. The third accused, Faisal, ran over the girl. It is yet to be ascertained if there is any connection between the accused brothers and Faisal, the officials said.

The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code for murder and assault to outrage the modesty of a woman and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

—IANS