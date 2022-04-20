'Yaariyan' actor Himansh Kohli: Most important point yet to come in my career

Mumbai: Young actor Himansh Kohli will soon start shooting for the comedy drama, Boondi Raita. He says he is enjoying his journey in the film industry, and adds that the most important point in his career is yet to come.

" 'Boondi Raita' has already been announced with its posters. I am not allowed to speak about 'Boondi Raita' but this film is very close to my heart. It's a lovely story. Today, audiences are accepting content-driven films, and I think our film has really good content," he told IANS.

"Boondi Raita" is directed by Kamal Chandra and stars Himansh with Sonnalli Seygall, Rajesh Sharma, Neeraj Sood and Ravi Kishan.

Himansh made his debut with the TV series "Humse Hai Liife" in 2011, and entered Bollywood in 2014 with the film "Yaariyan" opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Since then he has been seen in films like "Sweetiee Weds NRI" and "Ranchi Diaries".

"The journey so far has been interesting. I think an artiste goes through a lot of ups and downs in his career but it's fun. I am really enjoying my journey in the film industry and I think the most important point is yet to come in my career," he said.

Himansh Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday and on his special day, he gifted himself a car. "I am feeling really happy that the media and some fans came to celebrate my birthday. I feel like I am celebrating my birthday with my entire family. This year has taught me that you shouldn't wait to fulfill your dreams, so I thought that I would gift myself a car on my birthday. I wanted to own a car for the longest time, and when I felt that financially I can afford one I decided to buy it."

