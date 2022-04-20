'Y Security' Cover For Younger Daughter-In-Law Of Mulayam

Lucknow: In what could be an indicator of changing political equations in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has now provided Y-category security to Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The order has been issued by Sunil Kumar, Joint Secretary, Home (Police) Department Section-16 by ADG Security.

Aparna Yadav, who had contested the assembly elections in 2017 on the SP ticket from the Cantt seat of Lucknow, has been known to embarrass her brother-in-law and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on a number of occasions when she had publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Aparna had initially thrown her weight behind uncle Shivpal Yadav when the latter floated his own outfit, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, but with Akhilesh and Shivpal mending fences, Aparna, sources said, is not too inclined to follow her uncle.

Aparna, incidentally, belongs to Uttarakhand like Yogi Adityanath.