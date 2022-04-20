'Would like to restart Bundesliga by May 9 if political green light comes'

Berlin: German Football League (DFL) Chief Executive Christian Seifert said that it is hoping to restart league football in the country on May 9 provided they get the green light from the country's government. The German football season was halted on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a meeting with the top clubs of Germany that comprise the top flight Bundesliga, Seifert told reporters in a video conference that while the league is ready to return next month, the final decision rests on Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

"It is solely down to what the political leaders decide," Seifert said in a video press conference. "The Bundesliga is ready -- regardless of whether it can continue on 9 May or at a later date."

Germany is among few countries in the world that has seen a reduction in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection over the past few weeks. Seifert admitted however that holding matches behind closed doors may be the only feasible options in case the league restarts next month.

"Games without spectators are not what we want, but they seem to be the only feasible way," said Seifert. "We try to take the best possible precautions through certain measures."

Leaders of the states of Bavaria and North-Rhine Westphalia -- homes of German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively -- have supported the move to restart football.

Source: IANS



