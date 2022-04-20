'Work In Progress': Rajkummar Rao sets fitness goals with his latest post

New Delhi: Showcasing his brawny physique, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday treated fans to his shirtless picture. The 'Trapped' star posted a snap on Instagram, in which he soared temperature with his toned built.

Rao is seen sporting a shirtless look. The snap, which is captured in the gym showcased his perfectly shaped upper body and superbly toned shoulders. Showcasing his chiselled physique, the 'Stree' star yet again penned a creative caption which reads, "#WorkInProgress #NEWTAN (new body) To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Bemehnati (be hard-working)."

The post that accumulated more than two lakh likes saw fans gushing over Rao and flooding his comments section with red heart emoticons to appreciate his look. The actor has been quite active on social media. Last month, Rajkummar announced that he is preparing a chiselled physique for a new role.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in a sports comedy-drama 'Chhalaang' co-starring Nushrat Bharucha. (ANI)



