'Women Safety Button' To Be Launched On September 14

Dehradun: Minister of State for Women Welfare and Child Development, Animal Husbandry, Sheep and Goat Husbandry, Fodder and Meadows Development & Fisheries (Independent Charge) Rekha Arya took meeting on the subject "Women Safety Button" at her office in Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

In the meeting, to protect the women and young girls of the district Dehradun and Haridwar, discussions were held on the launch of "Women Safety Button" at IRTD Auditorium, Survey Chowk, Dehradun on September 14, 2018. For the said programme, Chief Minister will be invited as the Chief Guest.

The above mentioned safety buttons will be distributed free of cost to 100 women and young girls of district Dehradun and Haridwar, on September 14. At present, the price of the above safety button is Rs 2360, which can be purchased from Directorate of Women Welfare and Child Development for Rs 2360. The proposal has been sent to the government for giving subsidy on above mentioned button in the form of a safety kit from the Government of India. After getting the subsidy from the Government of India, the price of the above button will be Rs 860.00. In the meeting, Director, ICDS Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Deputy Director SK Singh, DPO Shama Bahuguna, State Project Officer Chief Welfare Aarti Balaudi etc. were present.