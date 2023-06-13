'Women-Friendly Tourism' app to create 10,000 women ventures, 30K tourism jobs in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism is all set come out with a mobile app to further strengthen the country's first 'Women-Friendly Tourism' initiative launched by the state government to turn the state's tourism sector gender inclusive.



Aiming at participation of 1.5 lakh women from the state, the project is being implemented with the support of various organisations, including UN Women.



It has set a target of creating 10,000 women ventures and 30,000 jobs in the tourism sector.



State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas rolled out the initiative in tune with the UN Women's 'Gender Inclusive Tourism' concept, which sees women playing key roles in tourism sector besides rolling out a variety of women-friendly tourism products and packages.



"We are living in a world where it has become a trend for women to travel to far off places in groups of their own or individually. Creating a conducive ambience for women tourists in the state is a policy priority of the government. The app on Women-Friendly tourism project will make the visit to Kerala more pleasant and hassle-free for women," said Riyas.



State Responsible Tourism Mission (RT Mission), the nodal agency for implementing the aWomen-Friendly Tourism' project, has been asked to prepare the content of the app, which will have all location-specific information and images, including the socio-cultural features of various places of Kerala, to serve as a ready reckoner on the unique project.



The mobile app marks the commencement of the second phase activities of the pioneering project. Apart from providing information about tourism centres in Kerala, the app will have all the details of women-friendly tourism products and packages, resorts, hotels, women enterprises, recognised tour operators, women tour operators, travel agencies, home stays and women tour guides.



RT Mission State Coordinator K. Rupeshkumar said information in the app will include women-led handicraft and souvenir production and sales units, amenities like rest rooms, camping sites, licensed houseboats, caravan parks and ethnic cuisine units in various places, festivals and experiential and adventure packages.

—IANS