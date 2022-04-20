'Women's Problems Cannot Be Solved By Selfie': Richa Chadha

Bengaluru: "It was a sweet initiative: was a good initiative... there is no harm, but I thought it is an urban initiative ... the initiative is meant for those who have smart phones with them," Richa told PTI in an interview here. "The problems of the female - dowry, sexual harassment, eve teasing and others - cannot be solved by selfie or anything like that," she said. Richa, along with Vicky Kaushal, Shwetha Tripathi and director Neeraj Gheywan, was in the city to promote "Masaan", which is slated to release on July 24 in the country. The film portrays the relationship between father and daughter amid troubled times. sked about Bollywood films on father-daughter relationship she liked the most and how these were different from "Masaan", Richa said "Mili" and "Daddy" were two films that portrayed father-daughter relationship in a beautiful way. "There is a very nice film called Mili - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were in it. It is quite a beautiful film ... Mahesh Bhatt's "Daddy" is also very nice which spoke about the problem of addiction. The portrayal of father-daughter relationship is very nice," she said. However, these two films are altogether different from "Masaan" - the father here is not at all supportive and rude to the character of Devi she is playing in the film, she said. "In my film the father is not at all supportive. He is not nice to her at all; he is rude to her, though it is justifiable from the point of view of which society he comes from," she said."It is different because the story is set in the cultural context of Banaras, a city which is very religious in its character. The father's expectations of his daughter are very high. The weight of Maryada (dignity) is borne by the woman so, in that it is very different," she said. She is also doing a film with Excel Entertainment. "...It will start next year. They are still finalising the cast. It is about a guy who is a pathological liar, and the woman falls for him. I am playing a regular role," she said.