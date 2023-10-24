'Woke, Cultural Marxists...Have Forgotten Marx Since 1920': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Observing that some people calling themselves "woke and cultural Marxists" are the ones who do not want India to stand on its own, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that these people attempt creating "discrimination and separation" in the society and that they have forgotten Marx since 1920s.

The RSS chief said that these people oppose the ones, who are working with a selfless intellect whether they are Sanghis or communists.

"In today's situation, if we bring about change by standing on our values, it will give way to the world. Now we started doing this. But there are some people in the world and in India too, who do not want India to stand (on its own). Hence they try to create discrimination in society. (And attempt) How to break the constructed collectivity of the society, create separation and conflict," Bhagwat said while addressing the annual RSS Vijayadashami Utsav here. "These destructive, all-devouring forces call themselves cultural Marxists or Woke, or the awakened ones. But they have forgotten Marx since the 1920s. They are opposed to all orderliness and morality, beneficence, culture, dignity and restraint in the world. In order for a handful of people to have a complete control over the entire human race, they reward, promote and spread anarchy and indiscretion," Bhagwat said.

"Their modus operandi involve taking control of the media and academia, and plunging education, culture, politics and social environment into confusion, chaos, and corruption. Such an environment enables the creation of a vicious cycle of fear, confusion and hatred. A society that is divided and entangled in mutual conflicts and confusion becomes weak and easily and unknowingly falls prey to these destructive forces that are seeking their own dominance everywhere. In Bharatiya tradition, this style of functioning which creates disbelief, confusion and mutual hatred among the people of any particular nation is called Mantra Viplav," he added. The annual 'Vijayadashmi Utsav' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) started with workers' 'Path Sanchalan' (route march) in Nagpur earlier today. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan was the chief guest. On the occasion, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute to the founder of the organization KB Hedgewar. He also performed 'Shastra Pooja' on 'Vijayadashami Utsav'.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the event.

RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur on Vijayadashami day. Dignitaries from various fields are invited as chief guests every year for the Vijayadashami Utsav. —ANI