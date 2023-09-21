'Will Usher In New Era Of Women-led Development': Yogi On Passage Of Women’s Reservation Bill In LS

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated fellow citizens on the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' or the women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The UP chief minister said the draft legislation, which is aimed at ensuring better representation of women in the Parliament as well as other legislative bodies, will further strengthen the country's democratic system while ushering in a new era of women-led development in "New India". Taking to his official handle on the social media platform X, CM Adityanath posted, "Congratulations to my fellow citizens on the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the Lok Sabha, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today. This Bill will further strengthen Indian democracy and usher in a new era of women-led development in 'New India'."

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply to the motion for passage by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Bill was passed with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it. The individual clauses of the draft legislation were also voted on.

Speaker Om Birla announced the eventual passage of the Bill in the Lower House.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was the first Bill passed by Lok Sabha after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The Bill was passed by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House “present and voting”.

The division was carried out through the distribution of slips.

Meghwal said “history” was being made with the passage of the bill. Rejecting the opposition’s criticism about the delay in the implementation of provisions of the Bill, Meghwal said that the bill ensures transparency. The bill was passed after a day-long debate which was initiated by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Intervening in the debate, Home Minister Amit Shah also rejected the opposition’s contention and said the bill will follow due procedure and seats which are to be reserved will be decided by the Delimitation Commission.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 is expected to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

The government introduced the new bill on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the government’s intention to bring 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday. —ANI