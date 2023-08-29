'Will not join any secular party', says suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday said that he will die but will not join any secular party.



The member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal constituency vowed to continue working for ‘Hindu Rashtra’.



He ruled out joining either Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or the Congress party.

He hoped that his suspension would be revoked. He, however, made it clear that if his suspension is not revoked and if he is not fielded by the BJP, he would not contest the election as an independent candidate or on the ticket of any other party.



“If necessary, I will stay away from politics for some years and work for my goal of turning India into Hindu Rashtra,” he told reporters.



Earlier this month he had stated in the state Assembly that he will not be a member in the next Telangana Assembly.



The controversial legislator also remarked that both ‘ghar wale’ and ‘bahar wale’ don’t want him in the next Assembly. He, however, did not elaborate.



Assembly elections are due to be held towards year-end.



Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP last year after he made certain comments hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. He was also arrested and sent to jail in this case. The party has still not revoked his suspension.



Last month, he had met minister for finance and health T. Harish Rao, triggering speculation that he was planning to shift loyalties to the ruling BRS



The MLA was arrested by the police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad Police commissioner had invoked the Preventive Detention Act.



Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9, after spending two months in jail.



The Telangana High Court had set aside the police commissioner’s order and released the MLA on bail but directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities.

—IANS