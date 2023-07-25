‘Why does PM Modi hate INDIA,’ asks Kejriwal

New Delhi: In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned Modi's hatred of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Why does the Prime Minister hate India so much?”

Earlier in the day, when addressing a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party, PM Modi mentioned an odd coincidence involving the name "INDIA."

“East India Company and Indian National Congress were formed by the British,” Modi said.

He further claimed that terrorist groups like the Popular Front of India and the Indian Mujahideen were also have INDIA.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister remarked that he had never seen such "directionless" Opposition.—Inputs from Agencies