    Menu
    World

    'Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal,' says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

    author-img
    The Hawk
    September1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    In a resolute statement, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's unwavering commitment to securing the release of remaining hostages and ensuring the nation's security.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not rest until it catches those responsible for the killing of six hostages whose bodies were recovered from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/israel-recovers-bodies-of-six-hostages-in-gaza-including-israeli-american-goldberg-polin 

    Netanyahu, in a statement, said that Israel was committed to achieving a deal to release remaining hostages and ensure Israel's security.

    "Whoever murders hostages - does not want a deal," Netanyahu said.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Israel Hamas Netanyahu Gaza Strip hostages conflict security
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in