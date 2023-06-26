‘What’s happening in India’, PM Modi asks BJP chief Nadda after returning from foreign visit

New Delhi: Party leaders who went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport reported that Modi had questioned BJP president J P Nadda and others about the state of affairs in India upon his return from his trip abroad.

On Monday morning, Modi arrived back in India following a six-day trip to the United States and Egypt, during which he inked a number of historic agreements.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP head Nadda greeted him when he landed in Delhi. Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans, and Gautam Gambhir, three BJP MPs from Delhi, were also present.

After meeting them at the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly asked BJP MP Manoj Tiwari how things were going in the country. Tiwari told reporters that Modi was told by Nadda ji that party leaders were communicating the government's performance over the past nine years to the general public, and that the country was pleased with the results.

BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma told reporters that the prime minister had inquired about the state of the nation and the progress of the party's efforts to reach out to the general public.

It was stated that "we informed him" about this matter.—Inputs from Agencies