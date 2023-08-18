'We would welcome any country that…': US State Department on resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict during G20 summit

Washington: The US State Department said on Thursday(local time) that Washington would welcome any country that intends to take steps towards resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which will also be one of the core agendas during the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi.

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US looks forward to discussing the issues of security cooperation and climate and energy challenges with India and other member states during the G20 summit.



When asked about the range of issues to be discussed at the G20 summit under India’s presidency, Vedant Patel said, "The issues that you outlined, of course, are important. Bilateral issues that we look forward to discussing with India in any context, as well as other members of the G20, whether that be security cooperation, the opportunity to discuss climate and energy issues, and, of course, Russia's illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine."

The G-20 leaders summit under India’s presidency is scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September.

On being asked about whether there will be some kind of solution or agreement to stop the Russia-Ukraine war, during the G20 summit in New Delhi, Patel said that Washington will welcome “any country” that takes steps towards resolving the matter.

“We would welcome any country that, wants to take steps to support our Ukrainian partners. And, we would welcome any country playing a role in conveying, continuing to convey to the Russian Federation how important and dire it is that they leave Ukraine altogether and stop attempting to violate Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

Notably, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has dragged on for over 500 days. It started on February 24, 2022, after Moscow launched a full-scale offensive against Kyiv.

The war has claimed thousands of lives including civilians and has disrupted the global supply chains leading to problems of inflation across the world.

(ANI)