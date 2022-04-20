'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden on Kabul attacks

Washington: President Joe Biden has vowed to 'hunt' down the terrorists and make them 'pay' for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport in which 13 US service members were killed and 18 others wounded.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

The president said the ISIS-K was behind the gruesome attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and at a hotel nearby.

"As you all know, the terrorist attacks that we've been talking about and worried about within the intelligence community, was an undertaking attack by a group known as ISIS-K," Biden said.

"They took the lives of American service members standing guard at the airport and wounded several others seriously. They also wounded, a number of civilians, and civilians were killed as well," he said.

Biden said he has ordered his commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities.

"We will respond with force and precision at our time at the place we choose in a moment of our choosing...these ISIS terrorists will not win," he said.

He asserted that the US is determined to continue with its mission to evacuate American nationals from Kabul and complete the mission by August 31.

August 31 is the cut-off date set by both the US and the Taliban for America's pullout from the war-torn country.

"We can and we must complete this mission and we will. That's what I've ordered them to do. We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden said.

"We will complete our mission, and we will continue after our troops have withdrawn, to find means by which we can find any American who wishes to get out of Afghanistan. We will find them, and we will get them out," he added.

