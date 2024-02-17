'We Will Get PM Modi's Roadmap And Vision...' UP BJP Chief Ahead Of National Convention At Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: As the BJP's two-day National Convention is set to begin at Bharat Mandapam, the party's Uttar Pradesh President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that the party cadre will get Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadmap and vision ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the convention.

"We will get PM Narendra Modi's roadmap and vision ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, based on which, we will strategize our moves... We will surely win 100 % seats under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi." said UP BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

A meeting of the BJP's national office bearers has been scheduled for February 17, which will also likely be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting will begin at 9:30 am on February 17. Later, at 3:00 pm, BJP National President JP Nadda will deliver his presidential address and the meeting will begin. About 11,000 representatives of the BJP will attend this meeting. The convention will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closing or valedictory address on February 18. The general secretaries, convenors of cells, presidents of all Morchas, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, and district panchayats will be invited to the convention.

The National Executive, National Council office bearers, district presidents across the country, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha convenors, Lok Sabha extensionists, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, chief spokespersons of states, Media Cell convenors, and IT Cell officials at different levels from across the country, including convenors, have also been invited to the two-day brain-storming session.

According to information received from sources, two resolutions will be passed at the national convention meeting.

Among these proposals, one can be a political proposal and the other can be based on economic, social and Ram Mandir-related topics.

These proposals included the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya, women's reservation, the knowledge formula, i.e., steps taken by the government for the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers (farmers) and women (women), and all the successes of ISRO, including the Chandrayaan Mission.

Many major achievements can be mentioned, including the effective steps taken by the Modi government during the global crisis of Corona, and achievements made in the defence sector, including the COVID-19 vaccine, and indigenous aircraft Tejas. Meanwhile, ahead of the two-day national convention, BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the exhibition of the BJP National Convention at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. —ANI