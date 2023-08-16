'We Are Witnessing A New India Today': CM Yogi At Independence Day Speech

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag in the Vidhan Bhawan on Tuesday and said that we all are seeing a new India on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day.

He said that the Indian culture has always connected us to the belief of 'Mata Bhumi Putroham Prithivyah' (Earth is my mother I am her son) and that country has been considered a motherland by its citizens.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day function from the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, CM Yogi said, "We are witnessing a new India today. Our culture has always been of 'Mata Bhumi Putroham Prithivyah'. We have never considered this land a piece of earth but we have given it a status of a mother..."

CM Yogi asserted that in the next five years, "we will work to increase the economy of the state by four times."

"Today, UP is not dependent on any identity. The soul of India resides in UP. We are playing a leading role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to make India a world superpower," he added.

Speaking on the achievements of his government, Yogi Adityanath said today, UP has become a new investment destination for countries around the world.

"There is a better environment of law and order and security. Our police heroes made sacrifices for this, but did not allow the law to be flouted," said CM Yogi.

He said earlier there was no thought of the development of Uttar Pradesh, but "we changed this perception."

"Many countries of the world are still struggling with the Corona crisis, while we are moving towards the path of development by defeating it. UP has made unprecedented progress in different fields," he added.

Additionally, CM Yogi remembered and paid tribute to the brave hearts who had made important sacrifices and contributions to the nation's freedom.

"On this auspicious occasion of Amrit Kaal and to mark the country's 77th Independence Day, I pay my humble tributes to the great freedom fighters and all the sons who have sacrificed their lives for India," he said.

This year's Independence Day culminates the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, added the CM.

Today the Independence Day program is being organized in all 75 districts, all 58 thousand gram panchayats and 762 town panchayats of the state.

"We are all witnessing a new India today. We are all aware that our beliefs have connected us with our country," he said further. He also stressed the significance of cultural unity in India and said, "Protecting the heritage is the responsibility of every countryman and they should be proud of it."

After addressing the nation for the 10th time since assuming the country's highest office, on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the special guests or invitees at the main celebratory event at the iconic Red Fort.

As PM Modi concluded his speech, balloons in the colours of the national flag were released into the air even as the tricolour flew proudly from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

During his interactions with the special guests, PM Modi shook hands with them while many were seen mobbing him for selfies.

The PM also interacted with 50 Shram Yogis (labourers), who were involved in the Central Vista Project, which included the construction of the new Parliament building.

As PM Modi made his way through the lawns of the Red Fort, the guests chanted 'Vande Bharat' and 'Bharat Mati ki Jai Slogans'. Around 1,800 people from various walks of life, along with their spouses, were invited from across the country to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

Before addressing the country from the ramparts of the iconic monument, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. —ANI