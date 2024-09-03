'VISHANU YUDDH ABHYAS': A Mock Drill On Pandemic Preparedness Conducted Under National One Health Mission

New Delhi (The Hawk): Under the aegis of National One Health Mission (NOHM), a comprehensive national mock drill, "Vishanu Yuddh Abhyas" (Virus War Exercise), was conducted in Ajmer district of Rajasthan state, from August 27 to August 31, 2024 to assess pandemic preparedness. This exercise aimed to evaluate the readiness and response of the National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) composed of experts from human health, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors. A mock zoonotic disease outbreak scenario was created to simulate a real-world outbreak.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Shri J P Nadda appreciated this first-of-its kind exercise, highlighting the role of One Health Mission by fostering collaborations to address health of humans, animals and plants and environment holistically and in a sustainable manner.

The drill involved multiple stakeholders, including National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Rajasthan State Administration, State Directorate of Health Services (DHS), State Veterinary Department and State Forest Department, AIIMS Jodhpur BSL-3 Lab (one of the 19 National BSL-3 Network Laboratories) District Administration, Chief District Medical Officer, District Veterinary Officer and Community Health Centre doctors and Staff.

The drill was structured around two key components: a) Investigation and identification of the virus responsible for the mock outbreak; and b) Actions initiated to control the spread of illness across human and animal populations. Independent observers monitored the response. The response of the district and state teams, directed by NJORT was found to be mostly prompt and appropriate. The exercise also identified some areas requiring further improvement.

The Vishanu Yuddh Abhyas was a successful exercise that provided valuable insights to inform future strategies to enhance India's preparedness and response to zoonotic disease outbreaks, fostering a coordinated and efficient approach across all relevant sectors.