'Veld Fires Destroyed 2.1 Mln Hectares Of Land In Namibia Since Jan'

Windhoek: Veld fires have destroyed over 2.1 million hectares of land in Namibia since January, hurting livelihoods and the environment, said an official on Wednesday.

The frequency and extent of veld fires have become a serious concern, said Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta.

"There is a high volume of biomass present across the country due to the good rains received earlier this year and this makes this year particularly dangerous for veld fires," the Minister said.

"This presents a massive damage to our environment and reason for all Namibians to be concerned."

Veld fires are damaging vegetation in all fire-prone regions, leading to the direct and indirect loss of valuable natural resources, Shifeta said.

Severe fires also disrupt the ecosystem and affect natural processes which may be crucial in sustaining livelihoods, he said. —IANS