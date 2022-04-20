'Veham' girl Sakshi Malik wants to act with Armaan Malik

Mumbai: Actress-model Sakshi Malik, who features in music video Veham, says she would like to act opposite the singer of the number, GenNow music star Armaan Malik.

"I would like to act with him, but it depends on my role. Actually, I haven't seen him act. I have heard his music and I think his voice is really good. He might get a role in which he sings -- whether in a web series, film or a music video -- so that would suit him as an actor," she said.

The video features Sakshi with Asim Riaz, who became a household name on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 last year. The song, which is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, has garnered over 21 millions views on YouTube within a few days of release.

On the audience response, Sakshi said: "People usually connect with romantic songs. I think the video is looking amazing. I knew that this song was going to be a huge it, so I am really grateful to the audience. We shot this song during lockdown in Udaipur."

Veham talks of one-sided love, with Asim playing a lover whose love for Sakshi (Juhi in the song) remains unrequited. She prefers considering him her best friend.

Sharing her experience of working with Asim, Sakshi said: "He is an amazing co-star. We had fun on the sets and we got along really well. I think Armaan Malik has also done a good job by lending his voice to the song."

On her upcoming projects, Sakshi said: "I am working on a few projects but I would not like to talk about them because the makers haven't made official announcements." —IANS