'Vasantotsav' To Be Held From Mar 3-5 At Raj Bhavan

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s annual spring festival “Vasantotsava” will be held at the Raj Bhawan here from March 3-5.

At a press conference on Monday, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh said a special postal cover on Timru (zanthoxylum armatum) – a medicinal shrub unique to the hill state — will be released to mark the occasion.

A total of 186 entries, the highest ever, have been made this year for the annual festival which started in 2003.

One of the objectives of the event is to encourage farmers to join horticulture to double their income, he said.

ooftop gardening, a bonsai garden and honey extracted from Himalayan flowers, including Brahma Kamal, will be the features of this year’s edition of the annual festival, he said. gro-horticultural scientists will also be honoured at the flower festival, he said. —PTI