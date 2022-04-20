'Uttam' Education Is New Mantra For Yogi Govt

Lucknow: 'Uttam' education in 'new' Uttar Pradesh is the new mantra of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

The UP government is elated over the fact that in the last four years, about 4.80 crore new students have enrolled in the government schools of the state.

According to the government spokesman, the facelift of the government schools, ensuring cheating-free examinations of the secondary schools, recognition of new universities, establishment of degree colleges, polytechnics and IIT are some of the landmark achievements of the state government which have helped raise the standard of the education.

"Through 'Operation Kayakalp', basic facilities were provided in nearly 1.35 lakh schools of the state. Children were given free books, school bags, two pairs of uniforms, sweaters and shoes-stockings. Apart from this, separate toilets have been constructed for boys and girls," the spokesman said.

Besides, during the four-year tenure of Yogi Government, 193 new Inter-colleges have become operational and 56 new inter colleges were sanctioned.

For the better education of girl students, 30 girls hostels were also started. To ensure the transparency in the transfer process of the teachers, the state government has made the entire process online, preventing any kind of corruption.

The creation of 5,987 new posts of teachers and honorarium-based postings on the vacant posts from the pool of retired teachers has changed the picture of secondary education in the state.

Students living in the rural areas of the state do not have to go far to pursue higher education now.

For this, 51 new government colleges are being set up in the state, as well as recognition of 28 new private universities is under process.

The government is also considering opening of universities for industries and skill development, to increase skill development among the youth.

Also, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Aligarh, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University Agra and Saharanpur State University are being set up.

The government has also formed a 16-member task force to implement the National Education Policy 2020 besides setting up Centre of Excellence and Language Centre to promote Indian languages.

In an important step, the UP government has taken the initiative of Abhyuday coaching for the students going out of the state for the preparation of competitive examinations.

Uttar Pradesh is also the only state in the country to offer free Abhyuday coaching to students. The dream of the students to become engineers, doctors and administrative officers will be fulfilled by this initiative of the Yogi government.

Free training centres have been started at each divisional headquarter for interview / online training / mentoring of talented and enthusiastic students for various competitive examinations. —IANS