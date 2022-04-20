'UPPCL Investment In DHFL' Row: EOW Commences Its Probe

Lucknow: With opposition demanding resignation of Uttar Pradesh power minister Srikant Sharma and removal of UPPCL chairman Alok Kumar over the financial irregularities in which UPPCL invested Rs 2600 crores in DHFL, the Economic Offences Wing(EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday commenced probe into the controversy.

Though UP government has recommended the issue to be probed by the CBI, but till the central agency takes up the probe, the EOW will investigate the matter.

Samajwadi Party and the Congress have demanded resignation of the state power minister and removal of the UPPCL chairman. SP has also demanded that the probe should be done by a sitting high court judge.

Meanwhile, a 11 member EOW team on Monday morning visited the employees trust office on the second floor of the Shakti Bhawan in the state capital. Earlier, after the scam was disclosed, the EOW had sealed the office on Saturday night.

Director General (DG) EOW R P Singh said here on Monday that a special team has been set up which would be headed by DIG Heeralal and SP Shakilzumma. The DG will look over the investigation as per the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Already, two officials of the Trust-- former director(Finance) Sudhanshu Dwivedi and former secretary Praveen Kumar Gupta were arrested on Saturday and they are now in jail under judicial custody.

The DG said both the accused would be taken in police remand for further interrogation and they would be asked to give their reply on the documents seized from their offices. However, during interrogation, the arrested officials disclosed that they had taken the decision to invest in DHFL as the nationalised banks fixed interest was going down. AS DHFL had a rating of A Triple plus, hence there was no such problem in investment.

Both the accused claimed that they are innocent and said the decision to invest money was taken as per the decision taken by the Trust's board earlier. UNI