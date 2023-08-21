'UP Not BIMARU State Anymore...': Yogi Lists State Govt Achievements

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state is not 'BIMARU' anymore.

Chief Minister Yogi was addressing the launch ceremony of CM's Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme and Pledge (Promoting Leadership and Enterprises for Development of Growth Engine) Park Scheme at Lok Bhavan based in Lucknow on the occasion of World's Entrepreneurship Day.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi spoke of the positive work done by the Uttar Pradesh government.

He said, "UP has the largest population in the country...Six years ago nobody wanted to come to UP...But, in the last week, you must have seen the reports of RBI and Niti Ayog. These reports tell that UP has become a state with the most investments in the country. Investors are now assured of the financial security available in the state". "Uttar Pradesh is not a BIMARU state anymore", he added. 'BIMARU' referred to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, i.e., states lacking economic growth, health facilities, education, etc.

The CM's Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance scheme will facilitate the provision of financial assistance to micro-entrepreneurs in unavoidable circumstances. For example, in case of death or disability of a micro-entrepreneur, claims of up to Rs 5 lakh can be made under the scheme, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed. On partial disability, the relief amount will be given according to the percentage of disability as mentioned in the disability certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer.

"Only 27 lakh entrepreneurs have been registered under the scheme. This needs to be increased. Registration can be done either online or offline. Nearly 90 lakhs of entrepreneurs of the state will be benefitted from this", CM Yogi said while speaking about CM's Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance scheme.

Speaking on the Pledge park scheme, "For the first time, the MSME sector is working on the development of private industrial parks. This will be constructed on 10 to 50 acres of land. The government is providing incentives in order to get three new parks developed in the state. It will be reserved for MSME work. This is the country's first such scheme which will benefit our enterpreneurs".

Speaking of his government's policies the Chief Minister said, "With inspiration from Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), the UP government took into account people from every section of society, and it has made every investor have faith in the government. We had initiated the 'one district, one product' scheme which fueled the development process".

"Now, every investor has faith in the UP government due to the financial security and ease of doing business. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which was struggling to survive, was recognised by our government as an aid to the development process", he added.

Taking potshots at the opposition, CM Yogi said, "Now, nobody can question our identity. If they (the opposition) ask what has changed here, please tell them that it is the ultimate destination for investors, there is a guarantee of safety here, exports have increased three times higher than in earlier times and the film city of the state has witnessed a major development".

Talking about the Covid pandemic, he said, 'Our government, in cooperation with the central government had done Covid management in a great manner. The state recorded the lowest death rate. The vaccine was made available on every doorstep". "People wonder if this is the same Uttar Pradesh that it was years back", CM Yogi said. World entrepreneurship day is celebrated every year on August 21 to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and the roles played by them in strengthening the economy.—ANI