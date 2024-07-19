'Untouchability Brought Back In Another Form,' Says Harish Rawat On Kanwar Yatra Guidelines

Dehradun: After a row erupted over eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar being asked to display their owners' names, Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Friday that the practice of untouchability, which was abolished just after the country attained independence, has been brought back in another form.

"This is a condemnable decision. Untouchability, abolished just after independence is being brought back in another form...The governments of UP and Uttarakhand should withdraw this order," said Harish Rawat.

Further launching an attack against the decision, he said that there are so many people from the Muslim community who actively serve the Kanwar yatris and are well aware of Hindu rituals. "It is not like shopkeepers don't know what the do's and don'ts are during Kanwar Yatra. Sometimes, even onion and garlic are used in Hindu hotels but they tell the customers before serving. This is a great yatra. Everybody welcomes Kanwar Yatris. I have seen Muslim brothers serving water to Hindu Kanwar Yatris. Tomorrow, they might also categorise other things like vegetables and milk by putting labels on them," he added.

Rawat highlighted that it is not the essence of Sanatan Dharma to exclude anyone, and he stated that great people like Mahatma Gandhi condemned the practice of untouchability. "Sanatan Dharma accommodates everyone. We buried untouchability immediately after independence. Great people like Mahatma Gandhi fought against it. They are bringing that untouchability in another form. The officials who have given these instructions must be scolded. They are not understanding the true essence of Sanatan Dharma," he said. On Thursday, the Muzaffarnagar Police urged all eateries along the Kanwar route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees. —ANI