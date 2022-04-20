'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks report from Collector, DSP

Coimbatore: The National Commission of Scheduled Caste has asked the Coimbatore district Collector K Rajamani and Superintendent of police Arularasu to submit a report on the new ''Untouchability Wall'' at Nadur in the district within 15 days. In a letter to the officials which was made available to the media on Thursday, the Commission said it has received a representation to demolish the wall and take action against the person, who had built it, and on the alleged erring officials.

Nadur was in the news in December last year when 17 Dalits were killed in a wall collapse due to heavy rains. The owner of the wall recently constructed a new one, which the political parties and organisations referred to as an ''Untouchability Wall'' because Dalits are staying on the other side.

The Commission said it has decided to inquire into the matter and may exercise the power of civil courts conferred upon it. If if did not receive reply within the stipulated time, the panel would issue summons for the appearance of the officials in person or by representatives, the letter said. —PTI