'Unnecessarily harassed', Delhi court accepts closure report in case against BCA chief

New Delhi: In a big relief to Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari, the Patiala House Courts has accepted the closure report of the Delhi Police in connection with a molestation cum attempt to rape case filed against him by a woman.

The court also dismissed the protest petition filed by the woman.

The court noted that it would be in grave injustice, if the accused (Rakesh Tiwari) was unnecessarily harassed in judicial proceedings.

"The FIR was registered after eight months. The CDR and CAF of the mobile phones did not corroborate the statements of the complainant and that the complainant had given changed versions of the incident. The fact that there was an FIR registered against the complainant under Section 384 IPC was also considered by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court.

"In light of the above circumstances, the inconsistent statements and stance of the complainant herself and the other material on record, this court is of the view that there is nothing to proceed further against the accused. In absence of any material against him, it would be in grave injustice if the accused is unnecessarily harassed in judicial proceedings. The closure report filed by the police is therefore, accepted and the protest petition filed by the complainant is dismissed," the court noted in its order.

Meanwhile, speaking to IANS, Rakesh Tiwari said, "This woman... is involved in 13 cases. She was declared a PO by Ambala Court in a case lodged against her. She along with O.P. Tiwari had been running a racket and was trying to extort money. When O.P. Tiwari was placed under suspension, he and Chitra tried to frame us. Finally they have been exposed," said Rakesh Tiwari.

The Delhi Police had in October conducted raids in Patna at the house of Om Prakash Tiwari, an official with the Bihar Cricket Association Council.

O.P. Tiwari reportedly lives at Deep Leela Apartment in Kadamkuan area where the Delhi Police official with the help of Bihar Police had conducted a raid. Delhi Police lodged an FIR of extortion against O.P. Tiwari, who had allegedly tried to frame Rakesh Tiwari in the sexual harassment case.

In the case, the Delhi Police initially lodged an FIR with the Parliament Police Station and later filed a closer report before the Patiala House Court which has now been accepted by the court.

The police had mentioned in the closer report that BCA president Tiwari was being targetted and there was no evidence against him. The police have also mentioned that the complainant and her brother were found to be lying. After this the police lodged an FIR of extortion against them.

The woman allegedly used to take money from the youngsters to help them get selected in BCCI matches. Accused O.P. Tiwari has strong links with them.

The woman has also given an affidavit to the police that she lodged the FIR after being misled by others. The police found that O.P. Tiwari was the mastermind behind all these.

