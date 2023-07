Chandigarh: On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it is "very unfortunate" that Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit does not know whether or not the two-day extraordinary Assembly session called in June was lawful.

Purohit alleged a "breach of law and procedure" in a letter to the chief minister dated July 17.

The former Amarinder Singh government, according to Mann, convened the Assembly twice without the governor's approval and did not prorogue the session.—Inputs from Agencies