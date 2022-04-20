'Trump Has Strong Relationship With Modi'

Washington: US President Donald Trump has a "strong relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a State Department official said today, emphasising that India-US ties are important.

"President Trump certainly has a strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

"I know that his daughter (Ivanka) really enjoyed having been over in Hyderabad late last year, and so its an important relationship, an increasingly important relationship," she said.

Nauert also applauded India's developmental role in Afghanistan.

"This is a good example of the world coming together and working through places that may not have countries that may not have worked together in the past. This is an example of how that is now being done. Saudi Arabia is helping out in Iraq, she said.

Early this month, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said that "sky is the limit" for India-US ties and she praised Prime Minister Modi for being aggressive in pursuing economic and administrative reforms.