'Trump Admin Will Not Shy Away From Tougher Steps Against Pakistan'

Washington: The Trump administration will not shy away from taking tougher steps if required to convince Pakistani leaders that it is in their interest to crack down on terrorist groups, a senior US official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reporters, said the administration thinks that not having a timeline for troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will refrain Pakistan from doing the hedging it has previously done.

"We think their continued support to some of these groups is because there's so much uncertainty about the US commitment to the region," the official said when asked about Pakistan's response to the new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia. (Contd On Pg 2)