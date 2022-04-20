'Tremendous waste of money, energy and time' if I lose: Trump

Washington:�Donald Trump today said if he is defeated by Hillary Clinton in the US presidential polls, it would be a "tremendous waste of money, energy and time." "I will not consider it great if I don't win," the 70- year-old Republican nominee said as Americans voted to elect a successor to President Barack Obama. Trump said that the election campaign has "been a beautiful process." "I've been all over the country and met people on every level ... and they are amazing. I think if people say, 'What have you learned?' That's what I've learned. The people in his country are amazing," Trump told "Fox and Friends." However, he stood by his earlier remarks that if he doesn't win the election, it's a "tremendous waste of money, energy and time." "I will not consider it great if I don't win," he added when asked to comment on his tough fight against Democrat Clinton. Trump said running for president has "changed" him. "I've seen so many hopes and so many dreams out there that could have happened ... with proper leadership," he was quoted as saying by CNN. He also slammed rapper Jay Z, saying "the language he used" was terrible during Clinton's concert in Ohio last Friday. "Frankly, a lot of people left because of the language," Trump said. "She would have been better off not having them," he added.