'Training Programme On Forest Fire Risk Management And Emergency Response

Dehradun / NIDM, New Delhi: National Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi and Forest Research Institute, Dehradun are organizing training for the officers of forest departments and officers of CSIF and State Disaster Management Authorities in FRI from 04-08 November 2019. The topic of training is "Forest Fire Risk Management and Emergency Response". The expansion of population near forest areas can cause forest disasters like forest fires which can damage lives and properties of the people especially in the Himalayan regions. In India, about 50% of the forest area is affected every year due to forest fires. The normal fire season in India is from the month of mid March to mid June. Uttarakhand witnessed the most severe forest fires in the recent time during April, May and June of 2019 year. According to the report of Uttarakhand forest department, total number of fire events are 2100 recorded up to June31th, 2019 which quoted 2412.45 ha of forest area wherein 70% of the chir forest is affected by forest fires. The reasons for occurrence of forest fires, the steps that can be taken to prevent or minimize the losses due to fire by use of various Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System tools and by developing a strong network between other departments of the government and Joint Forest Management Communities (JFMCs) are important to control massive forest fires in the country. To enlighten the participants on the issue lectures of faculties from institutes like Uttarakhand forest department, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Forest Survey of India, National Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi, ICFRE and FRI are arranged. The training was inaugurated by Sh. S.D. Sharma, Deputy Director General, ICFRE. He highlighted on rising of smoke in the air due to burning of agricultural refuge by the farmers of North India and forest fires of California. The smoke and haze from burning is creating various health hazards in Northern Indian states. He emphasized on plantations of species which should act as air purifier. He also told that although forest cover is increasing but conventional forests are dwindling down due to immense pressure on natural forests. Forest departments should be well prepared before fire season for controlling forest fires. He emphasized that fire lines and any fuel materials lying on the forest floor should be cleared before fire season so that fire may not be extended in larger areas. For that, sufficient funds should be provided by the state governments. The crew members and local community should participate actively for combating forest fire to safe guard forest for generations. The departments should use remote sensing and GIS technologies during fire season. The Course Director of the training Mrs. Arti Chaudhary Head, Silviculture and Forest Management Division welcomed participants and emphasized on advance preparation for mitigation of forest fires especially in the Himalayan regions. Dr. A.D. Kaushik, Senior Faulty from NIDM said that the mix group of forest officers and officers of the paramilitary forces would be best preference in managing forest fires especially in difficult areas. He also told that FRI is playing very good role in organizing such capacity building programmes. Dr. Kaushik, highlighted to the participants on various training programmes being organized by the National Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi in collaboration with various Research Institutions of the country. Sh. S.K. Thomas, Assistant Silviculturist FRI organized the training program.