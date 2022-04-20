'Too Early' To Declare Coronavirus Outbreak In China A Global Emergency: WHO

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was 'too early' to declare the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

"I am not declaring a public health emergency of international concern today. As it was yesterday, the Emergency Committee was divided over whether the outbreak of novel coronavirus represents a PHEIC or not," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after a closed-door meeting of the Emergency Committee on Thursday.

"Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one," Tedros said, adding that WHO's risk assessment is that the outbreak is a very high risk in China, and a high risk regionally and globally, Xinhua reported.

'I wish to reiterate that the fact I am not declaring a PHEIC today should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not think the situation is serious, or that we are not taking it seriously," the WHO chief said.

Earlier, the UN health agency had extended its Emergency Committee discussions on whether to declare a PHEIC from Wednesday to Thursday.

The PHEIC is defined by the WHO as an extraordinary event that is determined to constitute a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response.

Tedros said that 584 cases have now been reported to WHO, including 17 deaths. A total of 575 of those cases and all of the deaths have been reported in China, with other cases reported in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

All countries should have in place measures to detect cases of coronavirus, including at health facilities, Tedros said.

UNI