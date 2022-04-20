'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' To Be Tax-Free In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Government has announced to recommend tax free status to upcoming Bollywood film 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' to be released on August 11. The decision was announced when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the stars of the film Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar , in his cleanliness drive to promote their upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' at a private school on the outskirts in the state capital today. The Chief Minister said he will himself along with his ministerial colleagues watch the film when it is released. Akshay who had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his film was today spotted at a school to get some sweeping done with Mr Adityanath. The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood even took to Twitter to share a picture with the Chief Minister which he captioned "Honored to be part of Hon. Chief Minister of U.P. @myogiadityanath cleanliness drive in Lucknow today ". 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is a movie that highlights the much talked about subject of the need for proper sanitisation in India. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign that stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. UNI