'To Fulfil Dream Of 'Sanatan Dharma' Seen 18 Years Ago': Acharya Pramod At Kalki Dham

Sambhal: Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust asserted that saints from across the country have gathered at Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal to realise the dream of 'Sanatan Dharma' seen 18 years ago.

"Saints have come from every corner of the country, some have come from Haridwar, some have come from Gujarat, some have come from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, some have come from Assam, some have come from Dev Bhoomi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh," Acharya Pradmod said.

"This group of thousands of saints have gathered today to realize the dream of the proclamation of 'Sanatan Dharma'. The dream which we saw 18 years ago, the dream which the sages saw from ancient times till today," he added.

"It is mentioned in the 12th section of Srimad Bhagwat that when sin will increase on earth, unrighteousness will increase. God has come in every era and will come in every era to destroy that unrighteousness and to restore the religion. Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura and today Lord Kalki will bless us here Sambhal," Acharya Pramod remarked.

Speaking on occasion, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "In the last 10 years, we have seen a new Bharat. The country is moving ahead on the path of development in the new Bharat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day laid the foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

During the occasion, saints of the Shri Kalki Dham presented the proposed form of Kalki Dham temple to PM Modi.

The programme witnessed the participation of many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will launch as many as 14,500 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs10 Lakh crore at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education among others.

According to the Prime Minister's office, the programme will be attended by about 5,000 participants, including industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian firms, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests. —ANI