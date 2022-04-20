'TN to set up panel to propose regulation for online rummy'

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu government deciding to ban online games like rummy and others played with money, The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) wants the former to set up a committee to discuss and propose a regulatory framework.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu should set up a committee to review, discuss and propose a regulatory framework for games of skill similar to Nagaland and Sikkim," Sameer Barde, CEO, TORF said in a statement issued late Thursday.





According to him, a discussion for a proposal to regulate this industry can address many concerns including:

(a) Setting time and monetary limits for players on a daily/weekly/monthly basis,

(b) Stronger KYC (know your customer) checks and social profiling of users to ensure that players are financially stable adults,

(c) Strict advertising standards to promote gaming as entertainment and not a way to earn money and

(d) An annual license fee and a player support contribution to help vulnerable players.

Barde said jurisdictions around the world that have chosen prohibitive measures over regulation have had to deal with a large underground economy.

"A case in point is the recent INR 1,000 crore gambling scam in Telangana which surfaced after it chose to ban skill gaming in 2017," he said.

Barde said the Government should regulate this sector to ensure only legitimate, legal operators who follow strict protocols are allowed to operate and a clear distinction drawn from those who try and operate above the law.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami recently told media that considering many persons have committed suicide due to online rummy, the government is taking steps to ban the online games played with money stakes.

Palaniswami said law will be drafted in such a way that those who organise such online games and the participants will be considered as culprits and punished with jail term.

He said that the government has received representations from different quarters to ban online rummy, and will take the necessary action.

Palaniswami said at a time when the Internet usage is spreading very fast, some people and, more particularly youth, are spoiling their lives playing online rummy which at times leads to their suicide.

