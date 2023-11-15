    Menu
    Showbiz

    'Tiger 3' adds Rs 42.50 crore to its domestic box office figures on day three

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tiger 3 movie poster

    Mumbai: The total domestic box office collection of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 stands at Rs 146.25 crore after the action thriller earned Rs 42.50 crore on the third day of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

    Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film earned Rs 44.50 crore on day one and collected Rs 59.25 crore on day two. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, released in theatres on November 12.

    "Tiger 3 earned around 42.50 cr India net on its third day for all languages (early estimates)," the website reported.

    The film, a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Set after the events of Pathaan, Tiger 3 sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

    YRF is yet to release the third day's official box office figures of Tiger 3.

    —PTI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Tiger 3 Box Office Salman Khan Film Katrina Kaif YRF Production Bollywood Blockbuster Maneesh Sharma Emraan Hashmi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in